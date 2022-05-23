iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,444 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

MBB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.62. 27,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,161. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

