iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,240,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,554,570 shares.The stock last traded at $34.67 and had previously closed at $33.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

