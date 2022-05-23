iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 12.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $53,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $240.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.95 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.