iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $328,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $397.48. 138,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,559. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

