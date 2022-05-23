Isomer Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Isomer Partners LP lessened its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,000 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI accounts for approximately 8.6% of Isomer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Isomer Partners LP’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $26,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

