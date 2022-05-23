iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 769,951 shares.The stock last traded at $17.32 and had previously closed at $16.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

