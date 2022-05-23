Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ITAÚ CORPBANCA is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations primarily in Colombia, Panama and New York. ITAÚ CORPBANCA, formerly known as CORPBANCA, is based in SANTIAGO, CHILE. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

ITCB opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

