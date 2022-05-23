JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Trimmed by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,029 shares during the quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,280,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

