JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $52.17

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.17, but opened at $54.00. JD.com shares last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 201,617 shares traded.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 206.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 101,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,118.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

