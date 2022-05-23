Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

