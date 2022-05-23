JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.90. 12,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 832,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get JFrog alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $62,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.