John Bean Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.