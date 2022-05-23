John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 9th

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $113.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $546,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

