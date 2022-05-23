John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Raised to GBX 306

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.62 on Monday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

