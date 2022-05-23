Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,402,000 after buying an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,526,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,824,000 after buying an additional 1,012,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.44. 6,975,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average is $170.94. The stock has a market cap of $472.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

