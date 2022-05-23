Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.11) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

