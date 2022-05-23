JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €2.80

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.81) to €2.80 ($2.92) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.60) to €2.75 ($2.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.02) to €2.65 ($2.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.71.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIBRF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.