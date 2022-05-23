JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Price Target to €6.10

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.73) to €6.10 ($6.35) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

