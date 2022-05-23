JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

JPM traded up $7.14 on Monday, hitting $124.48. 1,195,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022,841. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.