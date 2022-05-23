Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $552.95 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00009352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $552.95 million and $69.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00104004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00304981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00027339 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 196,182,301 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.