Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,224,836 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $199,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCII traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. 242,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.99. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

