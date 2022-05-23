Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 67,091 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Zebra Technologies worth $777,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 710,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,059,000 after buying an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,768,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

