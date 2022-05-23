Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.47% of RBC Bearings worth $493,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.16. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

