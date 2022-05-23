Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,342,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,040 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of Elanco Animal Health worth $321,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,387 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the period.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.97. 289,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

