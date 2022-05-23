Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.74% of Bank of Hawaii worth $227,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,191. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

