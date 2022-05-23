Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $259.65 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $259,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.90 and its 200 day moving average is $334.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.72 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

