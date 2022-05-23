Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $390.77 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,585 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $390,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

LPL Financial stock traded up $6.92 on Monday, reaching $183.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $801,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

