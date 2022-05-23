Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $432.56 Million Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,149,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Acushnet worth $432,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after buying an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $22,836,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $39.46. 4,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,036. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

