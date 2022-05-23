Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $561.52 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,411,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.73% of Thor Industries worth $561,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,199. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

