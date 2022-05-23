Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 16,913 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.36% of AAON worth $348,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AAON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,955. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

