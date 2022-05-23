KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Position Lowered by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,466 shares during the period. KE makes up 8.1% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of KE worth $34,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $14,631,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,985,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 800,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 151,532 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

KE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,197,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

