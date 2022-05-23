Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. 94,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,095 shares of company stock valued at $70,585,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

