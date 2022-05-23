Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,720 shares during the period. Flex comprises 1.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Flex worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after buying an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

