Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $14 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,607 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 2.5% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of News worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in News by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

