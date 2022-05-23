Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,268 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 2.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 1,488,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

