Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Terminix Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Terminix Global by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after acquiring an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 578,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,179,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 160,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.85. 588,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

