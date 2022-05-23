Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises about 6.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DISH Network worth $35,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DISH Network by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.66. 3,162,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,562. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

