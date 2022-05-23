Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,386 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 2.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 4,144,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.