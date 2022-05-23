KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,578 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

