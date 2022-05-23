Kusama Price Tops $84.98 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $84.98 or 0.00290305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $719.83 million and $90.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 397.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,998.61 or 0.54650624 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00508393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.07 or 1.48246111 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

