Landbox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $76,305.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 702.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,873.86 or 0.82003156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00514410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00034212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,913.53 or 1.50836430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

