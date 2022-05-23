Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,380 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $618,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.64. 12,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

