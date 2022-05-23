Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.27. 31,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 879,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Latham Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.