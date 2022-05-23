Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.27. 31,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 879,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Latham Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
