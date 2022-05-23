Legato Merger Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 23rd (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Legato Merger Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 23rd. Legato Merger Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Legato Merger Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:LGTOU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.