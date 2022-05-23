Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,175. Leslie’s has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $3,829,000.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

