Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of FIDU opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

