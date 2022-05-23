Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $206.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.26. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

