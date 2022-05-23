Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.44

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 568034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The company has a market cap of $594.17 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

