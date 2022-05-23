Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 257,653 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $189,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

Linde stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.20. 44,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,759. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.