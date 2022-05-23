LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.78. 13,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,267,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $156,410,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $20,845,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $11,722,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

